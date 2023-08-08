Tickets for SU home football games go on sale Aug. 28

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the start of a new football season right around the corner, Southern University football fans are ready to fill the stands of A.W. Mumford Stadium once again.

If you’re wondering when you can buy tickets, you’ll have to wait a little while longer.

The university says single-game tickets for all home games go on sale Monday, Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase online through Ticketmaster as well in person at the SU Ticket Office.

Current SU students receive free admission to all home games.

The Southern University Athletics tickets office released a list of frequently asked questions for the 2023 SU football season:

When is the deadline for renewing season tickets?

The deadline for renewing season tickets is August 10, 2023.

When can I become a new season ticket holder?

Season tickets are available now. Apply online at gojagsports.com.

When can I make changes to my current season ticket account?

Changes to accounts can be made now until August 24, 2023. Please contact the ticket office to make changes to your account.

When will tickets be available to view/manage on Ticketmaster?

Tickets will be available to view/manage by August 28, 2023.

When will paid parking passes be available?

Paid parking passes will be available for pick up at Fan Fest on August 19, 2023. Passes that are not picked up will be mailed out the following week.

When can I inquire about adding a parking pass to my account?

All parking lots were at capacity last season: however, if we have any cancelations, we will begin selling those on August 21, 2023.

If I do not have a Bayou Classic assignment on my invoice, how can I have them added to my account?

Please contact us no later than August 24, 2023, to have them added.

If I need help viewing/paying my invoice, what should I do?

Please call or visit the ticket office during regular business hours. Monday-Friday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.

When will individual home game tickets be available?

All individual home game tickets will be available on August 28, 2023.

When will game day RV/ Tailgate spaces be available for the first home game?

Spaces will be available for the first home game (JSU) beginning on August 28, 2023.

How can I purchase away game tickets?

Please contact the opponents’ ticket office for instructions.

How can I contact the ticket office?

The ticket office can be reached by calling (225) 771-3171 or by visiting the office Monday - Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Away game Friday’s 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Email: subr_athletics@subr.edu. Please note that wait times are between 15-30 minutes.

