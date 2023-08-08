Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Statewide foster initiative launched to assist children in need

'One Church, One Family, One Child’
'One Church, One Family, One Child’(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With thousands of kids in our state foster care system, many without permanent homes, the state is launching an initiative from the Governor’s office to get more families involved with the cause.

‘One Church, One Family, One Child’ is a statewide call to Louisiana’s faith-based community to recruit and support families within their congregations to foster a child in the state’s custody.

“Your home can make a difference. It doesn’t have to be perfect or a perfect family, but it can make a difference”,” said Keitra Beach who serves as a Kids’ pastor at Bethany Church.

'One Church, One Family, One Child’
'One Church, One Family, One Child’(WAFB)

There are over 4,000 children in the state foster system but only 2,000 licensed families.

“But here is the key, we have over 4,000 churches. If we can recruit at least one family, we can help every child,” explained Beach.

Tiers of Involvement for ‘One Church, One Family, One Child:

Tier 1

-Provide meals weekly

-Pray & fast

-Showers and birthday parties for foster families/and or Local organizations that support them

-Provide equipment and tuition for sports and extra-curricular activities

Collect gift cards to donate to local organizations and families.

Tier 2

-Identifying foster families in congregation

-Relief teams to help out weekly

-Provide certified babysitting

-Provide transportation when needed

-Foster family date nights

-Service projects that promote local organizations/ foster families

Tier 3

-Recruiting foster families in church and community.

-Offering mentoring for foster families and children.

-Working in the community to recruit other churches to start foster care Ministries

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 8
Dangerous heat continues with no end in sight
There were 16 Louisiana residents who died from heat-related causes during the months of June...
16 La. residents died from heat-related causes in June and July, officials say
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a...
Silver Alert issued for missing Lake Charles man
Jaquin Stephens
APSO: Teen arrested in connection to Gonzales shooting that left 15-year-old girlfriend dead