Slight uptick in rain chances today, but excessive heat continues

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Excessive Heat Warnings remain in place area-wide today with highs again expected to top out near or a little above 100 degrees, and afternoon heat index values expected to peak near 115 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 8
We do expect a slight uptick in rain chances today, and I do mean slight, with a 20%-30% chance of showers and t-storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 8
The ongoing oppressive heat, along with a worsening drought has led to the issuance of a statewide burn ban.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 8
Rest of This Week

Unfortunately, no significant changes are expected through the week as high pressure remains parked over the southern and southwestern states. Highs will continue to top our near or a little above 100 degrees, with heat index values peaking in the 110°-115° range on most days. Monday made it a record-extending 10 straight days with highs at/above 100° in Baton Rouge and there’s some potential we could extend that record-setting stretch right on into the weekend. With high pressure remaining the dominant feature in our weather, rain chances will stay at 20% or less through the weekend.

Extended Outlook

Model guidance indicates that the high pressure dome may weaken slightly be early next week, allowing for somewhat better rain chances. Even then, high temperatures are still forecast to range from the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Ultimately, dangerous and record-setting heat looks to continue into at least the mid part of August.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 8
