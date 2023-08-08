Silver Alert issued for missing Lake Charles man

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Lake Charles man.

Charles McAlister Jr., 71, was last seen at his residence on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. His vehicle was found in Cameron Parish on Friday and he was reported missing on Saturday.

State police issued the alert on behalf of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, which asks anyone with information to call (337) 491-3605 or dial 911.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing man, Charles McAlister Jr. (Family of Charles McAlister)

McAlister is believed to have left his residence without his wallet, phone, medications, and glasses, according to state police. His white 2011 Toyota Tundra bearing Louisiana license plate B658023, was located with damage on Rutherford Beach Road in Cameron Parish.

McAlister is a 71-year-old white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs 155 pounds. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when left his residence. He suffers from a medical condition that may impair his memory and judgment.

Calcasieu Parish Commander of Special Services Matt Vizinot shared when the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing person.

“At approximately 8:36 p.m. we received a call from Mr. McAllister’s neighbor who called to let us know that they hadn’t seen him around the house and that they went over to check on him and the house was unlocked,” said Vizinot.

During their initial investigation, detectives learned McAlister’s truck was seen in Cameron Parish on Aug. 3.

Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office, which is assisting the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in their investigation, discovered McAlister’s truck abandoned during the early morning hours on Aug. 4 at the intersection of La. 82 and Rutherford Beach Road.

“I don’t believe there was a lot of damage done to the vehicle, so it wasn’t like it was in an accident or anything, it just kind of went in the ditch and probably got stuck in the mud or something. I think there was damage to a nearby stop sign and then just went inside the ditch,” Vizinot said.

McAlister’s right middle finger is cut off.

His family confirmed he has a heart condition which requires medication.

Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said they have conducted manual searches and utilized drones in their search.

“There was some information a couple days ago that someone saw something on the beach, they went out there and looked at it. We are taking all that information in and following up on it as we get it,” Vizinot said. “There was a convenience store that he was possibly seen at. They ran that one down. A cemetery, someone called and thought they saw him there, they’ve run that down. The K9s and the search teams and the drones all have been to those locations.”

