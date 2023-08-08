Sheriff hopeful school resource officers on every campus will eliminate truancy in Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - While some larger school districts in the area are still struggling to get school resource officers at every school, some smaller parishes are leading the way.

When the fall semester starts on Wednesday in Iberville Parish, parents can rest assured that there will be a school resource officer watching over their children.

RELATED: FIRST DAY: A list of 2023 start dates for Baton Rouge, surrounding area schools

“Let me just tell you, they’ve got a lot of bigger administrations, bigger sheriff’s offices that don’t have the agreement that we have with Iberville Parish Schools,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

It’s been this way for years now where the sheriff’s office covers most of the schools in the parish, and St. Gabriel Police watches over the schools on the east side of the river.

The more than half a million-dollar commitment each year is worth it to Sheriff Stassi, who got a positive comment from a parent at Plaquemine High months ago.

“Called me after graduation, he said I want to tell you, that SRO (school resource officer) you have at Plaquemine High helped my son graduate this year, without him he would not have graduated. So, that tells me that this is a good thing,” said Sheriff Stassi.

The 10 school resource officers will be stationed throughout the parish.

And now, there is even an agreement in place to protect Iberville Charter Academy as well.

“We’ve signed a contract and we will be at school,” said Stassi.

“We take school security very seriously, and our SROs are a huge part of that,” said Louis Voiron Ed.D., Superintendent of Iberville Parish Public Schools.

While other parishes may not be as fortunate to have the officers at each school, new superintendent Louis Voiron says, it’s an added benefit with the resources they have in Iberville Parish.

“Having someone on that campus with a law enforcement background that has the instincts to see things that we may not see as educators and also the training to do whatever it takes in the school to secure it,” said Voiron.

Stassi says the goal is to eliminate truancy in the parish.

“You know, it is the law they have to attend school. And we want these kids to progress, and we want them to graduate and become citizens,” said Stassi.

Students in Iberville, East Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Zachary will return to classes on Wednesday, August 9.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.