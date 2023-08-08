School zones go into effect Wednesday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As many school districts prepare for the first day of school, the Baton Rouge Police Department is sending out an important reminder to drivers.

Police want to advise motorists that school zones will be in full effect across Baton Rouge and strictly enforced starting Wednesday, Aug. 9.

School crossing guards will be out early in the morning, officials said.

Drivers are asked to use caution around schools and bus stops.

Police said 20 mph school zones will be in effect in marked areas between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. as well as from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. unless others noted via signage.

The use of handheld devices is prohibited in a school zone, authorities added.

