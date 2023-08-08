Facebook
Officials to provide update on progress of LSU Lakes restoration

There will be a press conference at 8:30 a.m. at Milford Memorial Park located at 901 Stanford Avenue.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are planning to provide an update about the progress of the restoration of LSU Lakes on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Governor John Bel Edwards will be joined by other leaders to discuss the University Lakes Phase 1 Construction Project.

The project is set to improve the six lakes surrounding LSU’s campus and reduce flood risk for everyone living in the areas nearby.

If you are planning to attend, you are encouraged to wear closed-toe footwear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

