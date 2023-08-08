Facebook
Officials lift boil water advisory impacting part of Denham Springs area

Officials have issued a boil water advisory for some customers on Wax Road located off of Juban Road (LA-1026) in Denham Springs. The areas affected are listed below and highlighted on the screenshot attached.(Ward Two Water District)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
UPDATE

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory previously issued for some customers in the Denham Springs area has been lifted, officials announced Tuesday morning, Aug. 8.

According to Ward 2 Water District, this advisory was originally issued on Aug. 4 for residents on Wax Road from Loblolly Pines Lane to Juban Road, including Serene Road and Oakview Mobile Home Park. It excluded Loblolly Pines Lane and Lee Ellis Road.

ORIGINAL

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory has been issued for some customers of Ward 2 Water District in the Denham Springs area.

According to the water district, the advisory issued on Friday, Aug. 4 impacts residents on Wax Road from Loblolly Pines Lane to Juban Road, including Serene Road and Oakview Mobile Home Park. It excludes Loblolly Pines Lane and Lee Ellis Road.

Officials said they are currently making repairs to a broken water main on Wax Road, off of Juban Road in Denham Springs. The water pressure will drop below the La. Department of Health minimum standard while they make these repairs, officials added.

For more information on this boil advisory, visit www.ward2water.com under “BOIL ADVISORIES” or contact Ward 2 Water District by calling (225) 665-5188 or emailing customer service at customerservice@ward2water.com.

A boil water advisory has been issued for some customers of Ward 2 Water District in the Denham Springs area.

Check back for more details.

