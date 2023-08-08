New pizza place coming to downtown Baton Rouge in August

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new pizza place is about to settle into downtown Baton Rouge.

Town Square Pizza will be located at 321 North Blvd. by Jolie Pearl.

The owners plan to redefine consistency when it comes to fast and flavorful pizza. You can build your own pizza the way you like from the crust to your favorite toppings. They will also be serving square pizzas.

You can grab a slice this August. They will announce their official opening date on Facebook.

