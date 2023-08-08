JACQUES TALK: Wilson Alexander

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Time for another great LSU Football discussion!

Wilson Alexander of The Advocate is the fourth recipient of the Edward Aschoff Rising Star Award, which is presented annually by the Football Writers Association of America and named after the beloved ESPN college football reporter who died on Christmas Eve in 2019 on his 34th birthday from previously undetected Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in his lungs.

Alexander, a University of Georgia graduate in 2018 with a certificate from the Grady Sports Media Program, started at The Advocate in February 2019 and did not take long to become a star at the newspaper.

“Wilson is entering his third season as the lead LSU football beat writer,” said Scott Rabalais of The Advocate. “That is one of the most pivotal writing positions in our entire news organization, and he has met the challenge of covering this highly competitive and highly scrutinized beat with professionalism, intelligence and dedication.”

Alexander, a Jim Murray Scholar, worked at two newspapers covering sports before arriving in Baton Rouge: The Clarion-Ledger in 2018-19 and the Macon Telegraph in 2017-2018. He also served as the sports editor of the Red & Black at Georgia for five months in 2017. He oversaw a staff of 30 people “guiding writers through writing and reporting; determining the weekly paper’s sports content.” He hosted a weekly podcast, ran the sports desk Twitter Account, created graphics for social media, and launched a video division of the sports desk that produced post-game recaps and analysis.

