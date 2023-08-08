Facebook
Interested in purchasing a home? Attend this first-time homebuyer seminar

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Are you interested in purchasing a home but don’t know where to start?

There’s a first-time homebuyer seminar happening Tuesday, Aug. 8 that will teach you how to get started on the home-buying process.

The event will also provide tips for sticking to your budget and show you what the process of purchasing a home really looks like.

The seminar will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 10408 Highland Lakes Drive in Denham Springs.

Click here to sign up.

Corey Burgess from Central Mortgage will be leading the discussion on creative ways to get financing in today’s market.

The event is sponsored by Manuel Builders and Central Mortgage.

Light refreshments are included in your free ticket. You’ll also have a chance to win a cooler.

New Home Buyer Seminar 101
New Home Buyer Seminar 101(Manuel Builders)

