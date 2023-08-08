Interested in purchasing a home? Attend this first-time homebuyer seminar

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Are you interested in purchasing a home but don’t know where to start?

There’s a first-time homebuyer seminar happening Tuesday, Aug. 8 that will teach you how to get started on the home-buying process.

The event will also provide tips for sticking to your budget and show you what the process of purchasing a home really looks like.

The seminar will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 10408 Highland Lakes Drive in Denham Springs.

Corey Burgess from Central Mortgage will be leading the discussion on creative ways to get financing in today’s market.

The event is sponsored by Manuel Builders and Central Mortgage.

Light refreshments are included in your free ticket. You’ll also have a chance to win a cooler.

New Home Buyer Seminar 101 (Manuel Builders)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.