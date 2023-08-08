I-12 to I-10 flyover ramp in EBR to close for repairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The I-12 westbound to I-10 eastbound flyover ramp in East Baton Rouge Parish is set to close for maintenance and repairs.

Map of flyover closure (DOTD)

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the closure will start at 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, and could last until 5 a.m. on Monday, August 14.

Drivers will need to detour to I-10 eastbound at Drusilla Lane.

During the closure, crews will work on repairing a guardrail and sign maintenance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.