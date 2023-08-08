Facebook
Former LSU stars Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson rank top 10 in NFL Top 100

Former LSU stars rank in the top 10 in NFL's Top 100 list.
Former LSU stars rank in the top 10 in NFL's Top 100 list.(AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU stars quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Justin Jefferson ranked in the top 10 in the NFL’s Top 100 list.

The top-100 list is voted on by the players.

The top 10 was revealed on NFL Network on Monday, August 7 with the Bengals’ franchise quarterback Burrow coming in at No. 6 and Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson coming in at No. 2.

Burrow is the third-ranked quarterback according to the NFL Top 100 list coming in behind Patrick Mahomes, No. 1, and Jalen Hurts No. 3.

Last season, Burrow led the Bengals to a 12-4 record while completing 68.3% of his passes for 4,475 yards 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Jefferson is the league’s top wide receiver and is coming off an MVP-like season where he caught 128 passes for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns for the Vikings last season.

