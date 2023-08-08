Find out where recent lottery winners purchased their tickets in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to $1.55 billion, a lot of people will be looking to purchase a ticket and win the big prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Tuesday night, August 8.

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation keeps an interactive map to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.

A Mega Millions winning ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at the Quick Way store on West University Avenue in Hammond.

There was a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at the Hit-N-Run Food Store on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.

A lucky person purchased a winning Powerback ticket worth $50,000 at On The Run on Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge.

At the B-Quik store on Greenwell Springs Road, someone was lucky enough to purchase a winning Pick 5 ticket worth $25,400.

Another player bought a winning Pick 4 ticket worth $12,500 at the Speedy Mart store on South Harrells Ferry Road in Baton Rouge.

Meanwhile, someone won $60,000 after purchasing an Easy 5 ticket at Butcher Boy in Plaquamine. The grocery store is located on Belleview Drive.

You can use the Louisiana Lottery’s map here to find a lucky store near you.

Most people choose the easy-pick option when buying a lottery ticket, letting the machine generate numbers for them. However, experts said the odds of winning are the same whether you choose the numbers or let the machine make the decision for you.

