Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Find out where recent lottery winners purchased their tickets in La.

(CNN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to $1.55 billion, a lot of people will be looking to purchase a ticket and win the big prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Tuesday night, August 8.

RELATED: $1.55 billion Mega Millions prize balloons as 31 drawings pass without a winner

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation keeps an interactive map to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.

A Mega Millions winning ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at the Quick Way store on West University Avenue in Hammond.

RELATED: Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in La.

There was a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at the Hit-N-Run Food Store on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.

A lucky person purchased a winning Powerback ticket worth $50,000 at On The Run on Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge.

RELATED: Second winning $50K Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge

At the B-Quik store on Greenwell Springs Road, someone was lucky enough to purchase a winning Pick 5 ticket worth $25,400.

Another player bought a winning Pick 4 ticket worth $12,500 at the Speedy Mart store on South Harrells Ferry Road in Baton Rouge.

Meanwhile, someone won $60,000 after purchasing an Easy 5 ticket at Butcher Boy in Plaquamine. The grocery store is located on Belleview Drive.

You can use the Louisiana Lottery’s map here to find a lucky store near you.

Most people choose the easy-pick option when buying a lottery ticket, letting the machine generate numbers for them. However, experts said the odds of winning are the same whether you choose the numbers or let the machine make the decision for you.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Officials have issued a boil water advisory for some customers on Wax Road located off of Juban...
Officials lift boil water advisory impacting part of Denham Springs area
Back to school
BACK-TO-SCHOOL: Where to go for supply giveaways in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
(Source: MGN)
School zones go into effect Wednesday in Baton Rouge
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16 La. residents died from heat-related causes in June and July, officials say