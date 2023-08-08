Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Deputies report death of man while in law enforcement custody

Prison bars
Prison bars(Action News 5)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are reporting the death of a man while in the custody of law enforcement.

According to LPSO, Christian Gremillion, 33, was in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Friday, August 4, when he requested medical assistance.

Deputies said medical staff began checking on Gremillion, and when he became unconscious, staff and deputies performed “life-saving measures.” Gremillion’s pulse was recovered, and he was taken to a hospital, authorities said. They added he died the following day.

The Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on Gremillion and reported that the cause of death was blunt force injuries of the abdomen, according to LPSO. Deputies added that the coroner’s findings are consistent with an investigative report from LPSO.

According to LPSO, Gremillion tripped and fell on a cement curb at a store on Thursday, July 27, while trying to flee from authorities as they attempted to arrest him. He was taken into custody and was then transported to a hospital to get treatment, deputies said.

Deputies said Gremillion remained in a hospital for several days before being booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, August 3.

Gremillion’s arrest was on charges of false imprisonment, resisting, and felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said.

According to LPSO, deputies responded to a convenience store on Juban Road on the morning of Thursday, July 27, in response to a reported domestic disturbance. Deputies said a store clerk had reported that a female walked into the store and said she was being held against her will by an armed man. When deputies got to the scene, they located the woman and Gremillion, authorities said.

While in the Livingston Parish Detention Center, Gremillion was in medical segregation, according to LPSO.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
BBB urges caution when sharing back-to-school photos of kids
APBaseball
Ascension Parish little league eliminated from LL World Series
Who are the transfer players who will need to step up for the Tigers.
Who are the transfers who will need to step up? | Game Time with John Eads
'One Church, One Family, One Child’
Statewide foster initiative launched to assist children in need