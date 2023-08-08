Deputies report death of man while in law enforcement custody

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are reporting the death of a man while in the custody of law enforcement.

According to LPSO, Christian Gremillion, 33, was in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Friday, August 4, when he requested medical assistance.

Deputies said medical staff began checking on Gremillion, and when he became unconscious, staff and deputies performed “life-saving measures.” Gremillion’s pulse was recovered, and he was taken to a hospital, authorities said. They added he died the following day.

The Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on Gremillion and reported that the cause of death was blunt force injuries of the abdomen, according to LPSO. Deputies added that the coroner’s findings are consistent with an investigative report from LPSO.

According to LPSO, Gremillion tripped and fell on a cement curb at a store on Thursday, July 27, while trying to flee from authorities as they attempted to arrest him. He was taken into custody and was then transported to a hospital to get treatment, deputies said.

Deputies said Gremillion remained in a hospital for several days before being booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, August 3.

Gremillion’s arrest was on charges of false imprisonment, resisting, and felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said.

According to LPSO, deputies responded to a convenience store on Juban Road on the morning of Thursday, July 27, in response to a reported domestic disturbance. Deputies said a store clerk had reported that a female walked into the store and said she was being held against her will by an armed man. When deputies got to the scene, they located the woman and Gremillion, authorities said.

While in the Livingston Parish Detention Center, Gremillion was in medical segregation, according to LPSO.

