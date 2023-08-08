Central 8th grader fights rare infection

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Redhawk family at Central Private School needs your prayers for Madden Brown.

The 8th grader is in a tough fight against a rare infection.

Madden has been in the pediatric ICU since Wednesday, Aug. 2, and had his latest surgery Monday, Aug. 7.

His school family gathered on Central Private’s campus to show support and hold each other close. They prayed for the young man to make a full recovery and to be back with his friends for the school year. They also showed support for his family as Madden prepares for the next round of surgeries.

“He is such a good kid. He is so polite. The doctors are bragging about how sweet he is and nice he is and that was when he was in his worst of pain,” said Melissa Badgett, Madden’s grandmother.

“So everybody here loves Madden. He’s just a good kid. And we want to thank everybody for all of this. It’s just amazing and this touches our heart so much. His mother is just so thankful for everything that’s going on,” she finished.

Madden’s grandmother says the disease is so rare that fewer than 1,000 people live with it.

His school family gathered on Central Private’s campus to show support and hold each other close. (WAFB)

His school family gathered on Central Private’s campus to show support and hold each other close. (WAFB)

His school family gathered on Central Private’s campus to show support and hold each other close. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.