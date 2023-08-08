Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Central 8th grader fights rare infection

The Redhawk family at Central Private School needs your prayers for Madden Brown.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Redhawk family at Central Private School needs your prayers for Madden Brown.

The 8th grader is in a tough fight against a rare infection.

Madden has been in the pediatric ICU since Wednesday, Aug. 2, and had his latest surgery Monday, Aug. 7.

His school family gathered on Central Private’s campus to show support and hold each other close. They prayed for the young man to make a full recovery and to be back with his friends for the school year. They also showed support for his family as Madden prepares for the next round of surgeries.

“He is such a good kid. He is so polite. The doctors are bragging about how sweet he is and nice he is and that was when he was in his worst of pain,” said Melissa Badgett, Madden’s grandmother.

“So everybody here loves Madden. He’s just a good kid. And we want to thank everybody for all of this. It’s just amazing and this touches our heart so much. His mother is just so thankful for everything that’s going on,” she finished.

Madden’s grandmother says the disease is so rare that fewer than 1,000 people live with it.

His school family gathered on Central Private’s campus to show support and hold each other close.
His school family gathered on Central Private’s campus to show support and hold each other close.(WAFB)
His school family gathered on Central Private’s campus to show support and hold each other close.
His school family gathered on Central Private’s campus to show support and hold each other close.(WAFB)
His school family gathered on Central Private’s campus to show support and hold each other close.
His school family gathered on Central Private’s campus to show support and hold each other close.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Buying a home
Interested in purchasing a home? Attend this first-time homebuyer seminar
It’s a big week for many school districts in the Capital Region.
West Feliciana Parish Schools ready for the first day of school
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 8
Slight uptick in rain chances today, but excessive heat continues
Many students, teachers, and faculty will be starting back up in the classroom.
Previewing the first day of school in West Feliciana Parish