BBB urges caution when sharing back-to-school photos of kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau is reminding parents to consider the safety of their children before sharing any back-to-school photos on social media.

According to the BBB, the photos can contain information that may put your family in danger of falling victim to a scammer.

The BBB released the below tips to keep you and your family safe:

Avoid sharing personal details about your child. Back-to-school photos often involve kids holding a board with their full name, age, height, and other details. Scammers could use this information to commit identity theft.

Leave off information about kids’ schools. Even sharing the name of your child’s school, teacher, or grade level could make them a target for unscrupulous people. Not to mention, these details are often used as security questions for banking or credit card accounts.

Double check your privacy settings. Review your social media account’s privacy settings regularly. Be mindful of who can view your posts. You may want to remove personal information from your account that others can see, such as your telephone number or address.

Watch out for phony friend requests. Don’t accept friend requests from strangers. Also, think twice before you accept a friend request from someone you are already connected with. It could be an impostor trying to access your information and friends list.

