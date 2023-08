WACO, Tx. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish U12 Little League team has been eliminated from the Little League World Series after a 5-3 loss against Texas East.

Set to begin next week, the Little League World Series will feature 20 teams from around the world, ten of those being from the United States.

