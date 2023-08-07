Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Helping weak bones heal

Pathologic fractures happen in bones that have already been weakened by disease.
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Pathologic fractures can sometimes leave people with a lifetime of hurt, but a breakthrough procedure is helping.

Pathologic fractures happen in bones that have already been weakened by disease. Usually, cancer has spread to the bone.

Orthopedic oncologist Daniel Lerman is part of a team that developed the minimally invasive pelvic stabilization procedure to ease the pain for patients.

CT scans pinpoint the eroded bone. Through one-centimeter incisions, surgeons use bone cement and large screws to reinforce the area. They also use a balloon implant in areas where the bone is missing.

The procedure is less invasive, patients wake up feeling better, and they can leave the hospital the same day.

“When I have a patient who says their pain is so bad that they can’t even enjoy being with their family and then after the procedure, they’re home and they’re engaged in their normal activities. As a physician, there’s no greater thrill,” Dr. Lerman said.

Another benefit of this minimally invasive procedure is that patients are able to stay on their chemotherapies, radiation, and their immune therapies throughout the procedure, which is vital to keeping the patient cancer free while helping them to be pain-free at the same time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Your Health: Medical trauma in rural areas
YOUR HEALTH: The golden hour: Medical trauma in rural areas
After months of seeing covid hospitalizations decline, some medical experts at the Lake Urgent...
Doctors across the state are seeing a rise in COVID numbers; Should you be worried?
A new study may help emergency crews make critical transport decisions.
YOUR HEALTH: The golden hour: Medical trauma in rural areas
A new piece of healthcare technology in Baton Rouge is aiming to accurately identify sepsis...
Area hospital becomes first in the world with sepsis detection technology