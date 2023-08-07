YOUR HEALTH: Helping weak bones heal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Pathologic fractures can sometimes leave people with a lifetime of hurt, but a breakthrough procedure is helping.

Pathologic fractures happen in bones that have already been weakened by disease. Usually, cancer has spread to the bone.

Orthopedic oncologist Daniel Lerman is part of a team that developed the minimally invasive pelvic stabilization procedure to ease the pain for patients.

CT scans pinpoint the eroded bone. Through one-centimeter incisions, surgeons use bone cement and large screws to reinforce the area. They also use a balloon implant in areas where the bone is missing.

The procedure is less invasive, patients wake up feeling better, and they can leave the hospital the same day.

“When I have a patient who says their pain is so bad that they can’t even enjoy being with their family and then after the procedure, they’re home and they’re engaged in their normal activities. As a physician, there’s no greater thrill,” Dr. Lerman said.

Another benefit of this minimally invasive procedure is that patients are able to stay on their chemotherapies, radiation, and their immune therapies throughout the procedure, which is vital to keeping the patient cancer free while helping them to be pain-free at the same time.

