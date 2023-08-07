Where does LSU fall in 2023 preseason coaches’ poll?
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The preseason coaches’ poll was released on Monday, August 7, and reveals where LSU stands ahead of the kickoff of the 2023 football season.
The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 5 among 25 teams.
The complete rankings are listed below:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- LSU
- USC
- Penn State
- Florida State
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Washington
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Utah
- Oregon
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Oregon State
- Oklahoma
- North Carolina
- Wisconsin
- Ole Miss
- Tulane
- Texas Tech
- Texas A&M
The LSU Tigers will face Florida State in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday, September 3, during its season opener.
The Tigers’ first home game will be against Grambling State University in Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 9.
