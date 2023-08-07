Where does LSU fall in 2023 preseason coaches’ poll?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The preseason coaches’ poll was released on Monday, August 7, and reveals where LSU stands ahead of the kickoff of the 2023 football season.

The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 5 among 25 teams.

The complete rankings are listed below:

Georgia Michigan Alabama Ohio State LSU USC Penn State Florida State Clemson Tennessee Washington Texas Notre Dame Utah Oregon TCU Kansas State Oregon State Oklahoma North Carolina Wisconsin Ole Miss Tulane Texas Tech Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers will face Florida State in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday, September 3, during its season opener.

The Tigers’ first home game will be against Grambling State University in Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 9.

