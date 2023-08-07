Facebook
Where does LSU fall in 2023 preseason coaches’ poll?

LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU Tiger Stadium(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The preseason coaches’ poll was released on Monday, August 7, and reveals where LSU stands ahead of the kickoff of the 2023 football season.

The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 5 among 25 teams.

RELATED: Brian Kelly previews 2023 LSU football season at Rotary Club of BR

The complete rankings are listed below:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama
  4. Ohio State
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida State
  9. Clemson
  10. Tennessee
  11. Washington
  12. Texas
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Oregon
  16. TCU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oregon State
  19. Oklahoma
  20. North Carolina
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Tulane
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers will face Florida State in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday, September 3, during its season opener.

The Tigers’ first home game will be against Grambling State University in Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 9.

