When classes begin for school districts in our area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many students in our area will return to school for the2023-2024 academic year this week.
Here is a full list of when classes will begin for districts in our area:
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools
- First day of school for students is Wednesday, August 9
- View the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year here: https://ebrschools.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/EBR-23-24-Calendar-Final-1.pdf
Ascension Public Schools
- First day for students is Thursday, August 10.
- View the calendar for the upcoming school year here: https://www.ascensionschools.org/about/calendars-publications
Livingston Parish Public Schools
- First semester begins for students on Friday, August 11
- View the 2023-2024 calendar here: https://www.lpsb.org/our_district/district_information/district_calendar
West Feliciana Parish Schools
- First day of school is Wednesday, August 9
- View the school calendar here: https://www.wfpsb.org/events
East Feliciana Public Schools
- First day of school for students is Tuesday, August 8
- View the calendar for the school year here: https://www.efschools.net/events
Pointe Coupee Public Schools
- First day for students is Thursday August 10
- Check out the calendar for this school year here: https://www.pcpsb.net/events
Iberville Parish Schools
- Student’s first day is Wednesday, August 9
- View the calendar here: https://www.ipsb.net/o/0/home
St. Helena Parish School District
- School starts for PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, and 8th graders on August 23
- School starts for 1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th, 9th, and 10th graders on August 24
- Get more information here: https://www.sthpk-12.net/
Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Baton Rouge
- View calendar for each school here: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/calendar.php?crd=csobr&&jsenabled=1&winh=931&winw=1920&inifr=false
Assumption Parish Schools
- Students’ first day is Friday, August 11
- View the calendar for this year here: http://assumptionschools.com/calendar
Tangipahoa Parish School System
- First day for students is Thursday, August 10
- View the 2023-2024 Academic Calendar here: https://www.tangischools.org/district/academic-calendar
Amite County School District
- First day of school is Monday, August 7
- Get more information here: https://www.amite.k12.ms.us/
LSU
- Classes begin on August 21
- View the important dates for the Fall Semester here: https://www.lsu.edu/registrar/academics/academic-calendars/2023-2024/2023-2024-academic-calendar.php
Southern University
- Classes begin August 21
- View the important dates for the Fall semester here: https://www.subr.edu/assets/subr/AcademicAffairs/OnlineProgramsAcademicCalendar/SU-Online-Academic-Calendar-Fall-2023.pdf
Baton Rouge Community College
- Classes begin August 21
- View the calendar for the Fall semester here: https://www.mybrcc.edu/
