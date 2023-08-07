Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

When classes begin for school districts in our area

.
.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many students in our area will return to school for the2023-2024 academic year this week.

Here is a full list of when classes will begin for districts in our area:

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools

- First day of school for students is Wednesday, August 9

- View the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year here: https://ebrschools.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/EBR-23-24-Calendar-Final-1.pdf

Ascension Public Schools

- First day for students is Thursday, August 10.

- View the calendar for the upcoming school year here: https://www.ascensionschools.org/about/calendars-publications

Livingston Parish Public Schools

- First semester begins for students on Friday, August 11

- View the 2023-2024 calendar here: https://www.lpsb.org/our_district/district_information/district_calendar

West Feliciana Parish Schools

- First day of school is Wednesday, August 9

- View the school calendar here: https://www.wfpsb.org/events

East Feliciana Public Schools

- First day of school for students is Tuesday, August 8

- View the calendar for the school year here: https://www.efschools.net/events

Pointe Coupee Public Schools

- First day for students is Thursday August 10

- Check out the calendar for this school year here: https://www.pcpsb.net/events

Iberville Parish Schools

- Student’s first day is Wednesday, August 9

- View the calendar here: https://www.ipsb.net/o/0/home

St. Helena Parish School District

- School starts for PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, and 8th graders on August 23

- School starts for 1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th, 9th, and 10th graders on August 24

- Get more information here: https://www.sthpk-12.net/

Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Baton Rouge

- View calendar for each school here: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/calendar.php?crd=csobr&&jsenabled=1&winh=931&winw=1920&inifr=false

Assumption Parish Schools

- Students’ first day is Friday, August 11

- View the calendar for this year here: http://assumptionschools.com/calendar

Tangipahoa Parish School System

- First day for students is Thursday, August 10

- View the 2023-2024 Academic Calendar here: https://www.tangischools.org/district/academic-calendar

Amite County School District

- First day of school is Monday, August 7

- Get more information here: https://www.amite.k12.ms.us/

LSU

- Classes begin on August 21

- View the important dates for the Fall Semester here: https://www.lsu.edu/registrar/academics/academic-calendars/2023-2024/2023-2024-academic-calendar.php

Southern University

- Classes begin August 21

- View the important dates for the Fall semester here: https://www.subr.edu/assets/subr/AcademicAffairs/OnlineProgramsAcademicCalendar/SU-Online-Academic-Calendar-Fall-2023.pdf

Baton Rouge Community College

- Classes begin August 21

- View the calendar for the Fall semester here: https://www.mybrcc.edu/

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Vacant building fire
Vacant building fire under investigation as arson
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 6
More records will fall
Mayor Broome announces storm debris removal will begin Monday
Louisiana State Police
1 person killed in crash in Ascension Parish, troopers say