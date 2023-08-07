When classes begin for school districts in our area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many students in our area will return to school for the2023-2024 academic year this week.

Here is a full list of when classes will begin for districts in our area:

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools

- First day of school for students is Wednesday, August 9

- View the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year here: https://ebrschools.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/EBR-23-24-Calendar-Final-1.pdf

Ascension Public Schools

- First day for students is Thursday, August 10.

- View the calendar for the upcoming school year here: https://www.ascensionschools.org/about/calendars-publications

Livingston Parish Public Schools

- First semester begins for students on Friday, August 11

- View the 2023-2024 calendar here: https://www.lpsb.org/our_district/district_information/district_calendar

West Feliciana Parish Schools

- First day of school is Wednesday, August 9

- View the school calendar here: https://www.wfpsb.org/events

East Feliciana Public Schools

- First day of school for students is Tuesday, August 8

- View the calendar for the school year here: https://www.efschools.net/events

Pointe Coupee Public Schools

- First day for students is Thursday August 10

- Check out the calendar for this school year here: https://www.pcpsb.net/events

Iberville Parish Schools

- Student’s first day is Wednesday, August 9

- View the calendar here: https://www.ipsb.net/o/0/home

St. Helena Parish School District

- School starts for PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, and 8th graders on August 23

- School starts for 1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th, 9th, and 10th graders on August 24

- Get more information here: https://www.sthpk-12.net/

Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Baton Rouge

- View calendar for each school here: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/calendar.php?crd=csobr&&jsenabled=1&winh=931&winw=1920&inifr=false

Assumption Parish Schools

- Students’ first day is Friday, August 11

- View the calendar for this year here: http://assumptionschools.com/calendar

Tangipahoa Parish School System

- First day for students is Thursday, August 10

- View the 2023-2024 Academic Calendar here: https://www.tangischools.org/district/academic-calendar

Amite County School District

- First day of school is Monday, August 7

- Get more information here: https://www.amite.k12.ms.us/

LSU

- Classes begin on August 21

- View the important dates for the Fall Semester here: https://www.lsu.edu/registrar/academics/academic-calendars/2023-2024/2023-2024-academic-calendar.php

Southern University

- Classes begin August 21

- View the important dates for the Fall semester here: https://www.subr.edu/assets/subr/AcademicAffairs/OnlineProgramsAcademicCalendar/SU-Online-Academic-Calendar-Fall-2023.pdf

Baton Rouge Community College

- Classes begin August 21

- View the calendar for the Fall semester here: https://www.mybrcc.edu/

