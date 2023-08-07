Teen wanted in connection to Gonzales shooting that left 15-year-old girlfriend dead

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed by her 16-year-old boyfriend in Gonzales Friday, Aug. 4, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-year-old victim was identified as Gracie Limas of Gonzales. She was a student attending East Ascension High School.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, APSO detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jaquin Stephens, 16, of Gonzales, in connection to the deadly shooting.

The pair were reportedly dating when Stephens got jealous, causing him to shoot her. Law enforcement said the argument started on social media.

Authorities report Stephens is wanted for second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

On Friday around 11:53 p.m., deputies responded to a death at a home on Bourque Road in Gonzales. When they arrived, deputies say they found a young woman in her bedroom dead from a gunshot wound.

During their investigation, authorities identified Stephens as a suspect.

The sheriff’s office reports Stephens’ location is currently unknown and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

