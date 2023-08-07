Facebook
Teen wanted in connection to Gonzales shooting that left 15-year-old dead

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A 16-year-old is wanted in connection to a shooting in Ascension Parish that left a 15-year-old dead.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Jaquin Stephens, 16, of Gonzales, in connection to the homicide of a 15-year-old girl from Gonzales.

Jaquin Stephens
Jaquin Stephens(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities report Stephens is wanted for second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

On Friday, Aug. 4, around 11:53 p.m., deputies responded to a death at a home on Bourque Road in Gonzales. When they arrived, deputies say they found a young woman dead from a gunshot wound.

During their investigation, authorities identified Stephens as a suspect.

The sheriff’s office reports Stephens’ location is currently unknown and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

