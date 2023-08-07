Facebook
SMART LIVING: Tips to start the school year off right

BACK TO SCHOOL
BACK TO SCHOOL(MGN)
By Julie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: Aug. 7, 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - The school year is about to start, and the experts encourage you to prepare ahead of time.

First, establish a routine at least two weeks before school starts. This means setting times for going to bed, waking up, bathing, and eating meals. If you start these habits before the first week of school, it will be easier for your child to adjust.

Also, visit the school before the first day and attend any events. This allows your child to meet their teachers and classmates.

Another idea is to set some goals with your student. Ask them what they want to accomplish throughout the year and write the goals down. Research shows you are 42% more likely to reach your goals if you write them down and monitor your progress regularly.

When it comes to school supplies, the cost can seem daunting. A recent survey found that 57% of shoppers are worried about the increasing prices of back-to-school supplies. To save, aim to purchase generic brands. They are generally 25% to 30% cheaper than name-brand products. You may also want to shop for used items such as backpacks or clothing at local thrift stores or an online platform like Facebook Marketplace. If you have a larger family, you may also save money by buying supplies in bulk.

