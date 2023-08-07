Registered sex offender found in possession of child pornography, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary man, who is a registered sex offender, has been arrested after being in possession of child pornography, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Marcus Delgado Williams, 34, was arrested on Monday, August 7, and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Williams was charged with two counts of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, authorities said.

According to EBRSO, on June 12, 2023, Snapchat reported that Williams had uploaded two videos containing child sexual abuse material.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.