Search underway for man who fell off kayak in Miss. River near Hahnville

Melvin Phillip Emde was seen falling overboard while kayaking on the Mississippi River just...
Melvin Phillip Emde was seen falling overboard while kayaking on the Mississippi River just after midnight on Aug. 7.(SCPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAHNVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Search efforts are underway for a man who disappeared while kayaking in the Mississippi River in St. Charles Parish.

According to the sheriff’s office, Melvin Phillip Emde, 41, from Talihina, Oklahoma, was reported missing by a family member after he was seen falling overboard while kayaking in the river near Matis Road in Hahnville.

The incident happened just after midnight on Mon., Aug. 7.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Joshua Deroche at 985-783-6807 or 985-783-1135.

