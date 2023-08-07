Report: Saints hosting free agents RB Kareem Hunt, LB Anthony Barr

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a busy Monday (Aug. 7) morning on Airline Drive as the Saints bring in two big-name free agents, according to ESPN.

The Saints are once again trying to address a need for depth at running back now that it’s been decided by the NFL that franchise star Alvin Kamara will miss the first three games of the season serving a suspension.

They may find what they are looking for with free agent Kareem Hunt.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday (Aug. 7) morning that Hunt, 28, will be in New Orleans for a free-agent visit with the Saints.

Source: Kareem Hunt is making a free agent visiting to the #Saints



The former rushing leader could be headed to NFC South. pic.twitter.com/Qjse1eHSnl — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 7, 2023

Addressing running back depth has been a puzzle for the Saints all off-season. Jamaal Williams was signed in the offseason to be an upgrade over the departing Mark Ingram and Kendre Miller, a playmaking back, is expected to play a significant role early on without Kamara in the lineup. The Saints are once again looking for help in the backfield as 24-year-old Eno Benjamin ruptured his Achilles tendon less than 24 hours after Kamara’s suspension was handed down.

Prior to free agency, Hunt had played with Cleveland since 2019. His best season with the Browns came in 2020, totaling 841 yards on the ground.

Hunt exploded on the scene during his rookie year with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 when he led the league with 1,327 yards rushing.

Also one having been the center of controversy off the field, Hunt was released by the Chiefs during the 2018-19 season after a video released by TMZ showed him kicking a woman in a hotel. Hunt was never charged with a crime after the alleged victim failed to properly take her case to court. Hunt signed with the Browns later that season in February. Unhappy with the team’s direction, Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland last season but he was denied.

While the Saints have had one of their busiest offseasons in years, they are still looking for more depth in various positions, including areas of defensive need.

On that side of the ball, the Saints are bringing in former Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr for a visit.

The Saints are not only working out running back Kareem Hunt, they are also working out linebacker Anthony Barr today, per source. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 7, 2023

Most recently, Barr played for the Cowboys in a veteran role last season for eight games until he suffered a hamstring injury. He sat out for three games before returning, however, Dallas declined to bring him back for another season.

Taken 9th overall in the first round of the NFL by Minnesota in 2014, Barr made the Pro Bowl four times in his career. His most recent Pro Bowl season was in 2018.

