Part of Highland Road near I-10 to close temporarily

Road closed
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A portion of Highland Road west of Interstate 10 will be closed for several hours Tuesday, August 8 as workers clear a large tree from alongside that major roadway.

The closure is expected to cause “significant traffic delays,” according to a news release from the East Baton Rouge Parish Department of Transportation and Drainage.

A large tree in that area is dying and is being cut down to avoid it possibly falling into the roadway.

Highland Road will be closed between Pecan Shadows Drive and Five Oaks Drive starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the release said. The eastbound lanes are scheduled to reopen at noon while the westbound lanes are not expected to reopen until 4 p.m., the department said.

That portion of Highland Road is between French Market Bistro and the entrance to The Country Club of Louisiana.

During the closure, traffic coming from the direction of Interstate 10 will be detoured along Perkins Road. Traffic from the other direction will be detoured at Pecue Lane.

