Parker Moskal: BR Zydeco’s Superstar Salesman & Skater

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parker Moskal makes a compelling case to hold the title “Most Interesting Man in South Louisiana.” The San Diego native is as invested in the Baton Rouge Zydeco hockey franchise as one can be. Moskal wakes up and holds two very important responsibilities: a professional hockey player and head of corporate sponsorship.

“Typically you don’t have a guy that’s playing like I am and producing like I am and working in the front office,” Moskal said.

Moskal has produced both on and off the ice. In the office, the salesman has racked up over $100,000 in corporate sponsorships. In the rink, the center tallied over 70 points last season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. The numbers demonstrate the versatile skill set that Moskal has embedded into his personality.

“I think the background I grew up in as a child and having to adapt so often and so quickly has set me up to be able to be successful in a lot of different aspects,” Moskal said.

Moskal trialed through a difficult childhood. His family was in and out of homeless shelters for most of his upbringing and he lost his father at a very young age. Moskal turned to hockey for help.

“Hockey was kinda my way out of being in and out of the shelters, my family, hotels they’d put people in for transitional housing,” Moskal said. “I saw that hockey could give me those kind of opportunities to go see new places and stay away from the dark cloud of stuff trying to pull me into the wrong things.”

Moskal attached himself to the game and never looked back. His career began in New Hampshire with a junior league team, and years later the forward is the face of a new franchise. While in the Bayou, the veteran skater hopes to inspire the local community through his play.

“I want to play well for the kids that are going through what I went through to really show them that, with hard work and dedication to anything in life, no matter what your situation is growing up, you can accomplish anything in this life that you set out to do,” Moskal said.

If you’d like to get in touch with Moskal about corporate sponsorship, he asks that you email him at pmoskal@brprohockey.com.

The center and the rest of the Zydeco begin their season on October 26 in the River Center against Columbus.

