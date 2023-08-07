Facebook
New La. ‘I Voted’ stickers unveiled

The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin showed off the brand-new stickers during an unveiling ceremony at the Louisiana State Archives.

The artwork for this year’s sticker is called “Confidence,” and was created by Jefferson Parish artist, Becky Fos.

The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
“We are extremely grateful to Ms. Fos for creating another beautiful, original work of art to grace Louisiana’s ‘I Voted’ stickers for the second year in a row. Her expressive use of color provides a creative twist on iconic Louisiana imagery,” Ardoin said.

Voters will receive the stickers when they vote at the polls for the Oct. 14 Gubernatorial Primary Election and the Nov. 18 Gubernatorial General Election.

Officials added voters should check their voter registration and make any necessary updates before the fall elections by logging into the GeauxVote online voter portal at voterportal.sos.la.gov.

