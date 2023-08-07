More public meetings planned to get feedback on EBR comprehensive plan for future
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - There are more public meetings planned for you to give your feedback about a comprehensive master plan for the future of East Baton Rouge Parish.
The FutureBR plan is described as the general plan for land use and policies intended to address current and future needs.
The first round of public workshops has wrapped up. Below is a list of the second round of planned public meetings:
- Main Library - Goodwood Branch Library
- Wednesday, August 23, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- 7711 Goodwood Boulevard
- Jones Creek Branch Library
- Tuesday, August 29, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- 6222 Jones Creek Road
- Delmont Gardens Branch Library
- Wednesday, September 6, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- 3351 Lorraine Street
