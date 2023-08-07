More public meetings planned to get feedback on EBR comprehensive plan for future

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - There are more public meetings planned for you to give your feedback about a comprehensive master plan for the future of East Baton Rouge Parish.

The FutureBR plan is described as the general plan for land use and policies intended to address current and future needs.

RELATED: East Baton Rouge launches 5-year update of comprehensive plan

The first round of public workshops has wrapped up. Below is a list of the second round of planned public meetings:

Main Library - Goodwood Branch Library Wednesday, August 23, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. 7711 Goodwood Boulevard

Jones Creek Branch Library Tuesday, August 29, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. 6222 Jones Creek Road

Delmont Gardens Branch Library Wednesday, September 6, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. 3351 Lorraine Street



Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.