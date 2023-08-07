Moratorium on new developments in Livingston Parish vetoed by parish president

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said he has vetoed a 12-month moratorium on some new developments in the parish.

The moratorium was voted on and approved by the Livingston Parish Council in late July. The vote followed multiple heated discussions between council members, developers, and homeowners.

“While I understand and support the council’s desire to create time for a proper study, discussion, and research on zoning and planning laws, I cannot support the current moratorium as written,” Ricks said in a statement.

Ricks said that the council hired a professional named Stephen Villavaso to help with planning and zoning matters. Ricks added that Villavaso did not prepare or approve the moratorium that council members chose to move forward with.

The statement went on to say that the Ascension Parish attorney researched the issue and discussed it with Villavaso and believes the length of the moratorium would cause legal challenges.

The parish president noted that he was also advised that the moratorium might violate the Fair Housing Act because it would “have the effect of halting affordable housing development by disproportionately depriving racial minorities of needed housing opportunities or because of a finding that discriminatory intent motivated the denial.”

Ricks said he believes that any moratorium on development should not extend beyond the current term. He went on to say that the council could extend the moratorium for a short time beyond that in order for a new council to decide how to move forward.

