Missing certain school supplies could negatively impact your child

Being prepared for back to school
Being prepared for back to school
By Josh Bowering
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With class in session starting this week, it’s important to make sure your student has everything on their supply list.

In a recent Teach for America study, it was proven that not being set up for success on your first day can have lasting impacts on your child and their classmates.

“They have so many distractions already in school so first thing we want to do is eliminate some of the things that may be a distraction during school,” said Dexter Tolbert during a back-to-school drive, today, at Glen Oaks High School.

Tolbert and his fellow barbers from Best Cuts Clippers lent their talents for the day, cutting hair for free ahead of 2023-2024 school year.

The average parent will spend $592 per child on everything from pencils to haircuts, all in preparation for that first day.

“Thanks to the covid it’s no longer crayons and pencils but it’s the Lysol sprays, it’s the Clorox wipes, it’s the Kleenex,” said Robin Bennett, a parent familiar with the back-to-school rush.

It’s not just cleaning supplies, though. Having the right materials in the classroom has been proven to lower the chances of disruptions while raising overall morale and creativity.

“Think of yourself on the first day of school and some kids having the things they need and you not having all the things you need,” said Latisha Kemp, a mom who’s no stranger to school supply lists. “It’s embarrassing for kids and you know, not all parents are able to go out and get the things they need when school starts.”

Parents like Kemp use community-based school supply events to avoid the empty store shelves while ensuring her children still get what they need.

They can also be a one stop shop, offering supplies, haircuts and educational resources like tutoring.

“I’m getting things late. I’m that last minute mom,” said Kemp, looking back on past supply shopping years. “I’m that mom that’s going in realizing that I did go too late, things are running out so I’m getting things late.”

Sending your child off with the right supplies can also make for good habits down the road.

For example, planners, binders and folders can positively influence organizational skills as your child grows.

“You got your fresh cut, you got your uniform, and you want to feel like everyone else,” said Bennett. “You want to feel like you have all of your things. You do not want to be the kid in the classroom who doesn’t have all their school supplies.”

If you have trouble getting the necessary supplies, talk to your child’s teacher about accommodations that would continue the learning without the disruptions.

RELATED STORY: BACK-TO-SCHOOL: Where to go for supply giveaways in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

