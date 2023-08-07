Man involved in 3 dollar store robberies; sentenced to prison, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man will head to prison for his involvement in three armed robberies at Baton Rouge dollar stores, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Oreall Ruffin, 25, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 17 years behind bars following his conviction for the crimes, authorities said. They added that he has also been ordered to serve three years of supervised release after getting out of prison.

Authorities said Ruffin admitted to his involvement in the three armed robberies as part of a guilty plea.

The first armed robbery happened on November 17, 2019, at the Dollar General store on Prescott Drive in Baton Rouge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Ruffin entered the store along with three other masked and armed men, authorities said. They added that Ruffin pointed his gun at the store’s cashier, jumped over the register, and took money from a safe. The four robbers were able to make off with around $7,000, authorities said.

The second incident happened just a couple of days later on November 21, 2019, at the Dollar General on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge, authorities said. They added that Ruffin and three other people walked up to store employees as they were getting ready to lock the security gate. Authorities said the four suspects forced the workers to open the store. Ruffin ordered one of the employees to turn off the store’s alarm, while another employee took $1,200 from a safe and gave it to the robbers against her will, according to authorities.

The third armed robbery took place on November 22, 2019, at the Family Dollar store on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge, according to authorities. They said that Ruffin and another man entered the store and pointed handguns at two workers. Ruffin then ordered one of the workers to hand over about $2,416 from the store’s safe, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said that Ruffin was convicted on charges of interference with commerce by robbery and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

