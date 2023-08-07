Illegal tint leads to traffic stop; stolen gun, drugs, cash seized

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after a traffic stop led to drugs and cash being found inside of a vehicle.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Deandre Hills, 32, was arrested on several charges including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with CDS, possession of a stolen firearm, PWID marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deandre Hills, 32 (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Detectives said during a traffic stop for illegal tint Sunday, Aug. 6, they discovered 3.1 pounds of marijuana, around $23,000, and two guns, one of which was reported stolen.

