First Sunday mass since Rev. Mark Beard’s passing in Amite.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today was the first Sunday mass in Amite since the passing of Rev. Mark Beard.

Beard died in a car crash last Wednesday, according to the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

Authorities with the Mississippi Highway Patrol say that the single-car crash happened near the Louisiana-Mississippi border around 1:24 p.m.

Beard was traveling south on Interstate 55 when his vehicle left the roadway and into the median before striking a concrete culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn one mile from the state line.

Sunday’s service was in memory of Beard.

“Mark gave God his all here on earth. he gave this parish his whole heart. he worked for 12 years with all of you, as his co-workers in Christ, as his beloved family in Christ,” said Rev. Miles Walsh, a retired priest.

View the full homily from the mass here.

Funeral arrangements for Fr. Mark Beard are as follows:

A public visitation will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge on Thursday, 10 August 2023 from 8:30AM until 11:00AM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Mercy with the diocesan clergy present. Priests and deacons are encouraged to wear their diocesan vestments.

Visitation for parishioners of St. Helena Church will be held at the St. Helena Parish Hall in Amite on Friday, 11 August 2023 from 8:00AM until 11:00AM with a Funeral Mass celebrated at St. Helena Church for family members and St. Helena Parishioners at 11:00AM.

The burial will follow at Amite Memorial Gardens in Amite, Louisiana.

