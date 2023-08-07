FBI: Teen from Baton Rouge missing since April

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teen from Baton Rouge has been missing since April 17, 2023, according to the FBI’s New Orleans office.

The teen, Jamyria Selders, 13, is described as having black hair and brown eyes, according to the FBI. Authorities said she is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 104 pounds.

No details were provided about where the teen was last seen.

Anyone with information about Selders is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department by calling the number (225) 389-2000. You can also call the number 1-800-843-5678.

