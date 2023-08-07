Facebook
Family mourns loss of former St. Michael’s wrestler, Army soldier

Shad Sheffie
Shad Sheffie(Sheffie family)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family is mourning after their son was involved in a tragic incident on Friday, August 4.

Shad Sheffie, 21, was a two-time State Champion wrestler at St. Michael the Archangel high school. He joined the U.S Army in 2021 and has served since.

Shad Sheffie
Shad Sheffie(Sheffie family)

Sheffie was also voted most likely to succeed his senior year of 2021 before joining the Army right after graduation.

Shad Sheffie
Shad Sheffie(St. Micheal the Archangel High School)

Family and friends posted on Facebook the fond memories and impact Sheffie had on the community.

The U.S. Army released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our brother-in-arms. PV2 Sheffie was a cherished member of our team and will be sorely missed. Tiger Squadron is in contact with the family and supporting their needs at this time. We are thankful for the support we’ve received from the local community throughout this tragedy,” stated Lt. Col. Widmar Roman, commander, 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

