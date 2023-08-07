Facebook
Dog dies after being found in crate behind levee in Plaquemine; Warrant out for man’s arrest

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a dog found in a crate behind a levee in Plaquemine.

According to Chief Criminal Deputy Ronnie Hebert, a man tried to surrender his rottweiler over the weekend at the Iberville Parish Animal Control.

However, folks who work there could not accept the dog because the man does not live in the parish, and the shelter is already overcrowded.

Hebert says some young boys were riding four-wheelers behind the levee around Evergreen Road, when they discovered the dog inside a small crate in the high heat.

The dog died after being transported to the Animal Control center.

Deputies have a warrant out for the dog owner’s arrest, and plan to charge him with aggravated cruelty to animals.

The dog’s body is at the LSU Vet School for testing to determine the exact cause of death.

