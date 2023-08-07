Barbershop gives free haircuts, school supplies to kids heading back to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sending your kid back to school can cost you some money, whether it be on school supplies or a fresh haircut.

On Monday, August 7, one Baton Rouge business helped out by offering both of those to kids for free.

Having spent 10 years in North Baton Rouge, Felton Henderson with Snip-it Barbershop on Evangeline Street knows all too well what can come from growing up in this neighborhood.

“They say it’s a high crime area. We do have a lot of little activities going on, but one cut at a time baby, we’re cuttin out the violence. You know, some of the generations. They’re too far gone, but then the younger kids, you get a chance to dissect the problem a little bit you know,” Henderson explained.

With schools starting back up soon, Henderson and a few of his fellow barbers, with the financial backing of Kaptivating Lifestyle and Another Chance Bail Bonds, offered the free haircuts and school supplies to kids in need. For them, it’s not just a way to give back, but a chance to reach these kids early and keep them away from the wrong crowd.

It’s taken the last 3 years for Shawn White, 26, to get his life together through his passion with hair.

“Today, we’re giving them free back-to-school cuts, trying to give back to the community. I’m asking them what sports they play and stuff like that. I’m giving them a little more motivated to play sports and stuff to help keep them out of trouble. When I was their age, I was still an athlete, but I was still getting in trouble and fighting and stuff like that. I wish I would have had an opportunity for somebody to be able to talk to me, kinda give me advice and guide me from like different points of views than what I was already living,” said White.

White wants kids to listen when he tells them how easily you can go from being a college athlete one day to being in prison the next. Other business leaders collaborated with the Snip-It Barbershop to get involved and send some people in need their way.

“Myself personally, we’re an advertising company, and these are all my clients. And we work a lot with businesses. And so, what we try to do is bring a lot of businesses together which are stakeholders, direct stakeholders in the community, to start making a difference,” said businessman Tre Gradnigo.

Community leaders taking initiative in their own neighborhood hope their efforts lead to big changes.

