Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ascension U12 team walks-off Oklahoma

Next stop Waco, Texas for the Ascension Little League Baseball team! Coaches, players, and some...
Next stop Waco, Texas for the Ascension Little League Baseball team! Coaches, players, and some parents embarked on the seven-hour drive to Texas this morning.(WAFB)
By John Eads
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish is on to the Southwest Regional Tournament championship game!

The Little Leaguers erased a 3-0 deficit to Oklahoma’s representative and walked it off, literally, in an 8-7 win.

AP avoids elimination from the tournament and has a rematch on the docket tomorrow afternoon against Texas.

This is the same team that handed Ascension Parish its lone blemish, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon. Catch the winner-take-all championship game on Tuesday at noon on ESPN.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Parker Moskal.
Parker Moskal: BR Zydeco’s Superstar Salesman & Skater
LSU Tiger Stadium
Where does LSU fall in 2023 preseason coaches’ poll?
It’s a busy Monday (Aug. 7) morning on Airline Drive as the Saints bring in two big-name free...
Report: Saints hosting free agents RB Kareem Hunt, LB Anthony Barr
Silliman Wildcats
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Silliman Wildcats