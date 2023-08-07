Facebook
Another very hot, mainly dry week ahead

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Excessive Heat Warnings are posted area-wide yet again for today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 7
Highs will top out in the low 100s for most, with heat index readings peaking near or even a little bit above 115° this afternoon. Rain will be sparse, with today’s rain chances posted at less than 20%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 7
It’s also worth noting that Sunday made it 9 straight days of triple-digit heat in Baton Rouge, which marks a record-long run for the Capital City. And with highs forecast to top out near or slightly above 100° through the upcoming week, we could end up shattering the previous record set in 1921.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 7
Rest of This Week

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather, resulting in a continuation of very hot and mainly dry weather. We may fall just shy of record highs on most days this week, but readings will still be well above-normal as they top out near and a little above 100 degrees. Consider yourself lucky if you pick up any rain, with rain chances posted at 20% or less through the week.

Some Relief Possible by Next Week

Oppressive heat looks to continue into the upcoming weekend, with limited rain chances through Saturday. The extended outlook does offer at least some hope for relief from Sunday into early next week as rain chances trend bit higher. But even then, highs are still forecast to reach the upper 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 7
