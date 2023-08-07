2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: East Feliciana Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp visiting with head coach Darius Matthews and the East Feliciana Tigers.

9Sports was there for the Tigers’ spring game against Collegiate BR.

East Feliciana senior athlete No. 3 Stanley Gilmore was certainly making some electric plays, and hoping there are many more ahead in 2023.

Last season the Tigers won seven games and reached the second round of the playoffs, but a 30-point loss to Logansport in that second round ended things with a thud.

