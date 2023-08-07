Facebook
1 dead in Livingston Parish shooting

Livingston Parish Sheriff's office
Livingston Parish Sheriff's office(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Monday, August 7.

According to deputies, the shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Wisteria Rd. in the Springfield area.

The identity of the victim has not been released, officials added.

This is an ongoing investigation.

