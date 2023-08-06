Trial to begin for man accused in murder-for-hire plot against ex-wife
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After several years, a trial will begin this week for a man accused in a murder for hire plot against his ex-wife.
Hamid Ghassemi allegedly hired three people to kill his ex-wife, Taherah Ghassemi, in 2015. Officials said her body was found in the woods in St. Helena Parish.
According to the coroner, she died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Ghassemi’s trial is set to begin on Monday, August 7, 2023.
