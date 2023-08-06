More records will fall
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday’s high of 101 put us in rare territory with our eighth straight day of triple digits, as well as record highs.
This now puts Baton Rouge in a tie for number one for all-time consecutive days with triple digits. We’re expected to see that again today, which will give us the top spot.
There is another excessive heat warning today, and most likely another one for Monday, as peak heat index values will be between 110 and 115!
This is dangerous heat, take the necessary precautions. Today will otherwise be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high around 102. Rain chances look bleak the next several days, with only a quarter of an inch total the next seven days.
In the extended forecast, more of the same, heat with little to no relief.
