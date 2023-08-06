Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

More records will fall

By Jared Silverman
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday’s high of 101 put us in rare territory with our eighth straight day of triple digits, as well as record highs.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 6(WAFB)

This now puts Baton Rouge in a tie for number one for all-time consecutive days with triple digits. We’re expected to see that again today, which will give us the top spot.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 6(WAFB)

There is another excessive heat warning today, and most likely another one for Monday, as peak heat index values will be between 110 and 115!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 6(WAFB)

This is dangerous heat, take the necessary precautions. Today will otherwise be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high around 102. Rain chances look bleak the next several days, with only a quarter of an inch total the next seven days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 6(WAFB)

In the extended forecast, more of the same, heat with little to no relief.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 6(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. weather forecast on Saturday, Aug. 5.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, Aug. 5
Jared Silverman gives the 8 p.m. weather forecast on Saturday, Aug. 5.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, Aug. 5
Jared Silverman gives the 6 p.m. weather forecast on Saturday, Aug. 5.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, Aug. 5
Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, August 5.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, August 5