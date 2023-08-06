Man faces attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at victim’s vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man after a shot was fired into a vehicle, officials said.

According to police, Darryl Carter, 46, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 2, on the charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery-dangerous weapon, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Arrest records state Carter is accused of threatening a victim with a firearm and shooting a single bullet into the rear passenger side door of the victim’s vehicle on Tuesday night, Aug. 1.

Police booked Carter into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

