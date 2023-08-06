Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man arrested after toddler is shot in head while sleeping in New Orleans apartment, NOPD says

New Orleans police said a sleeping boy was shot in the head early Sunday (Aug. 6) when a bullet...
New Orleans police said a sleeping boy was shot in the head early Sunday (Aug. 6) when a bullet was shot through the wall from an adjacent apartment in New Orleans East. (File photo)(Raycon)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A sleeping 3-year-old boy was struck in the head early Sunday (Aug. 6) by a bullet shot through the wall of an adjacent apartment in New Orleans East, police said.

The juvenile victim is hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. New Orleans police arrested 22-year-old neighbor Javonte Shelton in connection with the shooting.

The NOPD said Shelton was “dry firing his weapon” inside his apartment when he discharged a round through the wall, striking the sleeping boy in the adjacent apartment around 12:19 a.m. The shooting occurred in the 8500 block of the North I-10 Service Road, near Crowder Boulevard, but the NOPD did not specify if the victim was housed in The Willows or the Walnut Square apartments, which both occupy the block.

Records show Shelton was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail at 9:42 a.m. on single counts of second-degree battery and obstruction of justice. Online court records indicate this is Shelton’s first arrest in Orleans Parish as an adult.

Police said the victim “was asleep in bed when a shot was fired through the wall from an adjacent apartment and struck the victim in the head.” The NOPD said the victim was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Mayor Broome announces storm debris removal will begin Monday
Cajun Crushers
Athletes give update after representing La. in sporting event for people with disabilities
Members of the Cajun Crushers gave an update after competing in a sporting event for athletes...
Athletes give update after representing La. in sporting event for people with disabilities
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 6
More records will fall
Darryl Carter
Man faces attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at victim’s vehicle