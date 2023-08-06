Facebook
Hair salon offers hope in hairstyles for new school year

(Credit: KALB)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - According to a study by the National Retail Federation, people are expected to spend more this school year, and several community groups are coming together to remove some of that burden.

The NTRL-BLT, a hair salon in Ascension Parish, is taking a different approach to helping out local families by providing free hairstyles for kids to start the new school year.

“A lot of times we don’t have the extra things in the budget so we’re just trying to help the parents out here,” said Twanice Jones-Tucker, owner of NTRL BLT.

Volunteers hoped to give every child a special boost of confidence for their first day of class.

“I want everybody to feel beautiful. I mean we’re beautiful as we are but it’s a certain feeling when you get your hair done right. So we want them to be prepared to go to school confidently,” the owner said.

