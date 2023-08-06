Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBR Schools receive $100,000 grant for new kitchen equipment

Some schools in East Baton Rouge Parish will soon get some new kitchen equipment thanks to a grant through the School Nutrition Foundation.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some schools in East Baton Rouge Parish will soon get some new kitchen equipment to replace aging kitchen and cafeteria equipment and better serve students.

After facing staffing and budget issues, officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System applied for a grant through the School Nutrition Foundation. The $100,000 grant they received will go toward replacing ten appliances in Baton Rouge schools.

The school board will work with a food-service company to get the needed equipment ordered and delivered for the next school year.

Some schools in East Baton Rouge Parish will soon get some new kitchen equipment thanks to a...
Some schools in East Baton Rouge Parish will soon get some new kitchen equipment thanks to a grant through the School Nutrition Foundation. Shown is some of the equipment that needs upgrades.(EBR Schools)

The following news release was released about the EBR Schools receiving the grant:

The School Nutrition Foundation (SNF), the charitable arm of the non-profit School Nutrition Association (SNA), has named Dr. Nadine Mann, Child Nutrition Program Director for East Baton Rouge Parish School System in Louisiana, the recipient of the Winston Equipment Grant for school meal program equipment. Facing persistent staffing, financial and supply chain challenges, school nutrition professionals nationwide applied for SNF Equipment Grants in school year 2022-2023. The grant, worth up to $100,000 in Winston Foodservice Equipment, will replace 10 pieces of equipment to benefit the district’s school meal program.

This upcoming school year, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will reopen three schools that were used as charter schools over the past two decades. Mann says the Child Nutrition Department has been tasked with getting these kitchens ready for use. One of the sites includes much of the original equipment from when the building was constructed in the 1960s.

“When the Parish discussed reopening the schools, there was no discussion about the funds needed to replace outdated or broken kitchen equipment that the food management company left when the charter schools were closed,” said Dr. Mann.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is the second-largest school district in Louisiana and has a student population of about 41,000.  The Child Nutrition Department is also planning a Chef’s Test Kitchen, complete with cold storage, gas burners, mixers, cook’s tables and video conferencing equipment for instruction purposes. Mann says the Chef’s Test Kitchen will be used to improve school meal menus and for training current and new staff on cooking techniques and presentation.

“Given nationwide labor shortages, schools need help replacing and upgrading equipment to streamline kitchen operations and ensure students continue to receive healthy, delicious school meals each day. We are thankful for Winston Foodservice and all of our industry partners for their unwavering support of school nutrition professionals and programs,’’ said SNF Chair, JoAnne Robinett, MSA, SNS.

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools will work with Winston Foodservice representatives to get the needed equipment ordered and delivered for the next school year.

Some schools in East Baton Rouge Parish will soon get some new kitchen equipment thanks to a...
Some schools in East Baton Rouge Parish will soon get some new kitchen equipment thanks to a grant through the School Nutrition Foundation. Shown is some of the equipment that needs upgrades.(EBR Schools)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System hosted its Back-to-School Bash for students Saturday,...
EBR Schools host Back-to-School Bash
Police in Hammond are investigating after a teen was found shot to death and another was found...
Police investigate 2 shooting scenes; teen killed, another shot in leg
Two people were killed and a third person was injured as a result of a house fire Saturday...
2 killed, 1 injured in house fire in St. Mary Parish
Some schools in East Baton Rouge Parish will soon get some new kitchen equipment thanks to a...
EBR Schools receive $100,000 grant for new kitchen equipment