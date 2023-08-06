EBR Schools receive $100,000 grant for new kitchen equipment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some schools in East Baton Rouge Parish will soon get some new kitchen equipment to replace aging kitchen and cafeteria equipment and better serve students.

The following news release was released about the EBR Schools receiving the grant:

The School Nutrition Foundation (SNF), the charitable arm of the non-profit School Nutrition Association (SNA), has named Dr. Nadine Mann, Child Nutrition Program Director for East Baton Rouge Parish School System in Louisiana, the recipient of the Winston Equipment Grant for school meal program equipment. Facing persistent staffing, financial and supply chain challenges, school nutrition professionals nationwide applied for SNF Equipment Grants in school year 2022-2023. The grant, worth up to $100,000 in Winston Foodservice Equipment, will replace 10 pieces of equipment to benefit the district’s school meal program.

This upcoming school year, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will reopen three schools that were used as charter schools over the past two decades. Mann says the Child Nutrition Department has been tasked with getting these kitchens ready for use. One of the sites includes much of the original equipment from when the building was constructed in the 1960s.

“When the Parish discussed reopening the schools, there was no discussion about the funds needed to replace outdated or broken kitchen equipment that the food management company left when the charter schools were closed,” said Dr. Mann.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is the second-largest school district in Louisiana and has a student population of about 41,000. The Child Nutrition Department is also planning a Chef’s Test Kitchen, complete with cold storage, gas burners, mixers, cook’s tables and video conferencing equipment for instruction purposes. Mann says the Chef’s Test Kitchen will be used to improve school meal menus and for training current and new staff on cooking techniques and presentation.

“Given nationwide labor shortages, schools need help replacing and upgrading equipment to streamline kitchen operations and ensure students continue to receive healthy, delicious school meals each day. We are thankful for Winston Foodservice and all of our industry partners for their unwavering support of school nutrition professionals and programs,’’ said SNF Chair, JoAnne Robinett, MSA, SNS.

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools will work with Winston Foodservice representatives to get the needed equipment ordered and delivered for the next school year.

Some schools in East Baton Rouge Parish will soon get some new kitchen equipment thanks to a grant through the School Nutrition Foundation. Shown is some of the equipment that needs upgrades. (EBR Schools)

